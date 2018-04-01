Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cozy up at Friend’s Birthday Celebration

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put on the PDA on Saturday night while gathered to celebrate the birthday of Elizabeth Woods, the mother of Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Jenner smiled earnestly at the camera in one photo on Woods’ Instagram as she reached up to touch Scott’s arm, which was wrapped around her shoulder. The new father was obscured behind a baseball cap, his eyes on his reality star girlfriend. The two were dressed down in a t-shirt and a hoody respectively, though they both looked to be rocking big glimmering watches.

“Thank you to these beautiful people who came to share my birthday with me,” wrote Woods, adding “love you all”.

Also pictured was Woods’ daughter, Jordyn, who appeared in Jenner and Scott’s birth announcement video at the beginning of February. Three more of Woods’ children were there, as well as rapper Vince Staples.

Jordyn Woods posted her own tribute to her mom on the big day, writing: “Happy birthday to my rock! If I’m half the woman you are then I’ll be good for life. The realest one out there.”

Jenner and Scott have found a few occasions to step out in their two months as new parents. Since having baby Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, they have reportedly been making it a priority to work on their relationship as well. According to sources who spoke to PEOPLE, their romance is doing well, despite how busy Scott is with his music career. The two are reportedly still not even considering engagement or marriage in the near future.

“It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on,” the insider said.

Another source told the outlet that the two still haven’t even considered moving in together, opting to keep their separate homes.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship, too,” they said. “Kylie is happy with their living situation. Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

The couple has been dating since April of 2017. They’ve gotten out of the house on a few occasions to satiate Jenner’s fixation on expensive sports cars. The 20-year-old received a limited edition Ferrari LaFerrari as a push present after giving birth. Only 500 cars of that model were made, and it reportedly cost about $1.4 million.

Not long after that, she posted some photos of a pair of Lamborghini sports cars inside a massive garage. The photo came with the caption “Mom & Dad,” leading many to believe that one was for her and one was for Scott.