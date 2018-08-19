Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Travis Scott Breakup Rumors

Kylie Jenner debunked rumors she and Travis Scott, the father of her daughter Stormi Webster, have broken up and no longer live together.

On Saturday, a Twitter user claimed her father helped move Scott’s stuff out of Jenner’s Calabasas home.

“YALL. Remember how my dad is a movier, and moves all the Kardashian/Jenner’s?????? Well home boy spilled the tea and told me that TRAVIS SCOTT AND KYLIE SPLIT,” the Twitter user claimed. “He said they moved all of Travis’ s– out of her house. Shouts to my dad for keeping up with the Kardashian’s.”

The Twitter user later claimed, “Kylie also gave my dad more tequila so it’s lit.”

An Instagram account that keeps track of Jenner’s Snapchat posts shared screenshots of the tweets before the Twitter user deleted her account. Jenner then commented on the post, calling it “obviously fake.”

“S– was never moved. I never gave anyone tequila,” Jenner wrote, as the CommentsByCelebs account spotted.

This is the second time Jenner debunked rumors that Scott moved out of her house. In an interview with older sister Kendall Jenner published by Vogue Australia this week, Jenner explained their living situation.

“I’m actually scrolling through Instagram right now, and it says that me and Travis don’t live together, and so I just want to say that we never miss a night with each other, we go back and forth from my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together,” Jenner said. “So just if you wanted to add that in.”

Scott and Jenner met at Coachella 2017 and welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1. Jenner famously never officially announced the pregnancy until three days after Stormi was born.

The two revealed a little more about their relationship in July when they interviewed each other for GQ, with Jenner revealing that she followed Scott on his tour after Coachella last year.

“We had a lot of downtime. It was organic,” she said of tour life. “And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

Jenner also said she lets Scott do things without her so he can continue his music career without being strictly associated with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“I don’t think he’s really cool with [the attention], but he deals with it because we love each other and we have a family. That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won’t come,” Jenner explained. “Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t ever see us together, that’s okay with me, because we just do our thing.”

However, when Scott heads out on tour for his new album ASTROWORLD, Jenner is expected to join him with Stormi.

Photo credit: Jackson Lee/Getty Images