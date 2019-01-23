Kylie Jenner Spurs Wedding Rumors After She Refers to Travis Scott as Her Husband in Spanish

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been referring to each other as “hubby” and “wife” for months now, but fans are now convinced the worse aren’t just affectionate nicknames thanks to Jenner’s latest Instagram.

The post is a photo of the 21-year-old from a photo shoot in which Jenner poses in a checkered coat, lingerie set, heels, socks and sunglasses.

“Extraño a mi esposo,” she captioned the image, which is Spanish for “I miss my husband.”

It’s likely that this is just another example of Jenner affectionately referring to Scott with the term, though the pair has indicating that they will eventually be walking down the aisle together.

Scott told Rolling Stone in December 2018 that he would propose to Jenner, but that he wanted to make sure the moment was perfect.

“We’ll get married soon,” he said. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The rapper also gushed about Jenner, who he began dating in April 2017 after the pair connected at Coachella.

At first, “we was just two kids, f—ing around,” Scott said. “Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

A source recently told PEOPLE that “Travis and Kylie are looking to get married soon.”

While the source added that Jenner is reportedly “taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder is feeling good about her relationship with Scott.

“Things are in a great place with Travis,” the insider said. “They’re always together and just really happy.”

The two are currently preparing for their daughter, Stormi’s, first birthday, which Jenner began celebrating early with a tropical vacation with her daughter and best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Scott also seemed to make an appearance on the trip, with Jenner posting a photo of herself hugging the rapper, who was seen from behind as the couple stood outside next to a colorfully painted building.

Days after his daughter’s first birthday, Scott will perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

