Kylie Jenner Fans Eagerly Await Possible Wedding After ‘Wedding Dress’ Spotting

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted with a wedding dress while getting onto an airplane with Travis Scott, and fans are eagerly awaiting their possible marriage. While there is no official confirmation, the photo that caught a glimpse of the wedding dress-like garment was snapped at an airport where Jenner and Scott were boarding a private jet to head to her big birthday celebration aboard a yacht. Fans have since taken to social media to comment on the potential nuptials.

“KYLIE IS GETTING MARRIED IN ITALY [oh my God],” one person exclaimed.

“I’m telling you Kylie Jenner is about to get married and I’m calling it! Right now August 9th at 8:13pm,” another user predicted.

Is Kylie Jenner getting married? !! 💍Kylie jenner spotted getting on a plane and one of her employee was carrying a white dress. Is it her wedding dress ? I don’t think it is. But what you guys think about it ? 💎💎 #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/6apfKkitIm — hollywoodgossips (@hollywoodgossi6) August 7, 2019

“ok travis and kylie are getting married like today or tomorrow and i’m calling dibs on it!!” some one else said.

“I think Kylie about to get engaged or married to Travis [laughing out loud],” one other person commented.

Kylie Jenner Spotted With Wedding Dress En Route To Italy — What Does This Mean?? Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally getting married?? According to TMZ on Tuesday, Stormi Webster‘s parents were spotted at Van Nuys Airport boarding a flight to It… https://t.co/mE0mzDx03B pic.twitter.com/FfPCqRUOF3 — Dolcify (@thedolcify) August 7, 2019

Despite the rumors and social media chatter, sources close to the Kardashian family told news outlets that Jenner and Scott are not actually planning to say their I Do’s at this time.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Scott didn’t make a grand gesture for his girlfriend on her birthday, as the chart-topping rapper surprised Jenner by filling their home with red rose petals.

Travis Scott filled Kylie Jenner’s house with thousands of red roses…Aaaand we can’t even get a text back. https://t.co/rcwM1pd1Qn pic.twitter.com/y54Y5nMLAS — E! News (@enews) August 6, 2019

Many social media users have been commenting on this as well, with one joking, “Stop posting kylie jenners post on [your] insta story. [Your] man isn’t gunna fill up [your] yard with roses [laughing out loud].”

“Thank y’all for posting those Kylie Jenner roses on y’alls story! I wanted to see it about 1,000 times, I think we’re almost there,” someone else quipped.

imagine travis scott putting the finishing touches on kylie jenner’s floor of red roses only to open up instagram and see she posted this just hours earlier pic.twitter.com/CEiBov24ZX — kate lindsay (@kathrynfiona) August 6, 2019

While the pair may not be getting married, fans can catch up with Jenner’s family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with new episodes Sunday, Sept. 8 on E!