Kylie Jenner Fans Eagerly Await Possible Wedding After ‘Wedding Dress’ Spotting

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted with a wedding dress while getting onto an airplane with Travis […]

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted with a wedding dress while getting onto an airplane with Travis Scott, and fans are eagerly awaiting their possible marriage. While there is no official confirmation, the photo that caught a glimpse of the wedding dress-like garment was snapped at an airport where Jenner and Scott were boarding a private jet to head to her big birthday celebration aboard a yacht. Fans have since taken to social media to comment on the potential nuptials.

“KYLIE IS GETTING MARRIED IN ITALY [oh my God],” one person exclaimed.

“I’m telling you Kylie Jenner is about to get married and I’m calling it! Right now August 9th at 8:13pm,” another user predicted.

“ok travis and kylie are getting married like today or tomorrow and i’m calling dibs on it!!” some one else said.

“I think Kylie about to get engaged or married to Travis [laughing out loud],” one other person commented.

Despite the rumors and social media chatter, sources close to the Kardashian family told news outlets that Jenner and Scott are not actually planning to say their I Do’s at this time.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Scott didn’t make a grand gesture for his girlfriend on her birthday, as the chart-topping rapper surprised Jenner by filling their home with red rose petals.

Many social media users have been commenting on this as well, with one joking, “Stop posting kylie jenners post on [your] insta story. [Your] man isn’t gunna fill up [your] yard with roses [laughing out loud].”

“Thank y’all for posting those Kylie Jenner roses on y’alls story! I wanted to see it about 1,000 times, I think we’re almost there,” someone else quipped.

While the pair may not be getting married, fans can catch up with Jenner’s family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with new episodes Sunday, Sept. 8 on E!

