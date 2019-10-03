Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi ‘Priority’ in Wake of Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are remaining friendly while they co-parent their 1-year-old daughter Stormi in the wake their breakup. Jenner, 22, took to Twitter to confirm that she and Scott, 28, have broken up, denying gossip about her 2 a.m. whereabouts and clearing the air on where things stand with Stormi.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!!” she wrote Thursday morning. “our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

A minute before that, she denied recent reports that she had been spending time with ex-boyfriend Tyga after video surfaced of her driving her car to his music studio in the early hours of the morning earlier this week.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” she wrote, explaining that she was dropping off friends Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine.

TMZ broke the news Tuesday that the couple was “taking a break,” having last been spotted together at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, in late August.

“They are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE soon after. “There were several issues that made them decide to take a break. Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”

“She still has trust issues with Travis,” the insider added. “He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

The source said that Jenner is searching for the same kind of love her older sister Kim Kardashian has with husband Kanye West. “Kylie looks up to Kim and really wants what she was with Kanye,” the source added.

Kardashian and West have been married since 2014 and have since welcomed four children together — daughter North, 6, son Saint, 3, daughter Chicago, 1, and son Pslam, 4 months.