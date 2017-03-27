Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors While on Vacation With Husband Jay Culter

Crusin’ 📸: JC . Not sure why it looks like I’m holding a pregnant belly…wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper 😏
Kristin Cavallari is definitely not pregnant!
The Hills alum preemptively shut down pregnancy rumors while posting a photo on Instagram that might have shown otherwise.
The mother of three has been sharing stunning photos of her tropical vacation with her NFL star husband Jay Culter over the weekend.
One of the photos she shared shows her posing with her arm holding her belly as if she had something to tell her followers. The 30-year-old captioned the photo with a confirmation that there will not a baby number four arriving in the near future.
“Not sure why it looks like I’m holding a pregnant belly…,” she captioned the snap. “Wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper.”
Cavallari also posted a photo with her hubby that clearly shows no sign of a baby bump.
