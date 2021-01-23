Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Rumors They’re Back Together With Latest Instagram Photo

✖

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are sparking rumors that they're back together after being broken up for almost 10 months. The former couple each posted the same photo of them together with a very vague caption. "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that," they both said.

The Very Cavallari stars announced they were calling it quits following a trip to the Bahamas, shocking fans who saw the duo as relationship goals for years. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the Laguna Beach star revealed in April. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Naturally, the post was met with immediate shock as fans filled their comments with a multitude of surprised reactions. "You just sent my wife into a tailspin. SMH," one commenter wrote. "That’s cool. Now I can’t sleep," another said. While it was a crazy development, there are more than a few Cavallari fans out there who are hoping the couple is finding a way to rekindle their old flame. "I think they are just showing that no matter what they are a team!! You can’t break their bond. But it would be pretty awesome if they got back together!!" someone wrote.

The two married in 2013 and have three kids together, two boys and a girl: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. Cavallari broke her silence in September following their divorce announcement. She revealed to People that their relationship had been struggling for some time behind the scenes of their show. "It didn't happen overnight," Cavallari said. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made."

The former couple did spend the holidays together –– even after Cavallari was caught smooching comedian Jeff Dye. "I’m happy that we’re able to spend it together and have these conversations even though we’re in the middle of getting a divorce. So, I’m thankful for where we’re currently at," she told US Weekly of the holiday.