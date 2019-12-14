Kristen Bell Fans Sound off After She Posts ‘Onesies’ Photo With Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, and the reactions to their latest photo together exemplify why. The Good Place actress and Bless This Mess actor are snuggled up at home on their couch in their latest picture, which would normally be cute enough. However, the couple decided to rock matching pink onesies while vegetating in their living room, catching loads of attention. In fact, more than 740,000 users liked the photo, and more than 3,400 left comments.

“Y’all look like you are sweating,” one fan wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A second added, “[Oh my God] can I seriously find my other half like I’m jealous of this.”

A third wrote, “Seriously the greatest. this is #MarriageGoals [laughing out loud].”

Yet another wrote, “Aww you both look so cozy! Enjoy your evening!”

It also caught the attention of some of the couple’s famous admirers, who also left comments praising the pair and joining in on the fun.

“Dax look hot I mean like over heated [laughing out loud],” Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones wrote.

Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi wrote, “Same but we play Pictionary and charades and drink tequila.”

Jenny Mollen, who is married to American Pie star Jason Biggs, wrote: “We want to come over.”

Aside from cuddling up with her The Ranch star husband, Bell has also been prepping for the end of her NBC sitcom The Good Place. The series is ending after four seasons, despite fans’ and the cast’s wishes.

“You know, there’s a lot of great things about having an extremely ethical showrunner like Mike Schur, and then there’s a couple… downfalls,” Bell told PopCulture.com’s sister site, ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con in July. “One of them is that he… He waited for the story to tell him when it ended,” she continued. “He didn’t want to get in a situation where it was like ‘oh, they’re still trying to — insert-plot-line-here,’ you know?”

She added “He didn’t want anyone to get fatigued about this journey, because the statements he’s making in this show come from his soul, about what it means to be a good person. ‘Why is philosophy important?’ ‘How are we supposed to share earth?’ They were important enough to him that he felt like this journey deserved to have a little bit of an end, and he wrote something that I think is so beautiful and powerful, I think. Though people may be sad that it’s ending, I think it will be worth it.”

Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images