Kristen Bell Gets Real About Mastering Marriage With Dax Shepard: ‘Acts of Service Are Huge for Me’

When it comes to making their relationship work, Frozen 2 and The Good Place star, Kristen Bell is getting candid about how she and husband of six years, Dax Shepard master their marriage and it has a lot to do with the little things. In working to keep the spark alive, Bell opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how Shepard express his love for her after all their years together and two children.

“Acts of service are huge for me,” Bell told ET, referring to a number of chores and gestures that mean far more beyond the surface. “My husband literally said to me this morning — I mean, we’re 13 years in but he’s gotten it now — he woke up 10 minutes after I did and I was scrambling to get out of the house and he said as he was like, rising out of bed, he said, ‘Is there anything I can help you do to help you get out of the house on time?’”

Bell adds she was turned on by the gesture and said to him, “‘Are you trying to make me horny right now? What are you doing?’”

The 39-year-old went on to say how “acts of service to other people are also very sexy” to her. “But if you pour your coffee and hand me a mug as well, I’m there,” she continued, adding how there are “a lot of different acts of service that would qualify under that umbrella.”

Earlier this year, Bell shared advice for doting husbands that it’s important to treat their woman well and understand your love languages. “Every girl has different love languages,” the actress shared. “I like to nest so for me, I love cuddling with my kids and I love spending time with them but I make that a priority daily.”

Bell and her husband make solid efforts to keep their marriage tight amid the numerous breakups plaguing the industry. When reports first surfaced that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris had separated due to not having enough time for each other in 2017, Bell weighed in with her thoughts, revealing she didn’t entirely believe that reasoning.

“I don’t necessarily know that it’s ‘Hollywood’ that gets in the way,” Bell said. “The reality is when you’re working in this industry you’re sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months. You’re away from your family for four months. I think it’s more the separation than anything that can weigh on people.”

“[It’s] really hard,” she said, adding that it takes work. “We go to couple’s therapy. We make sure that we’re talking with respect to each other. When we sit down to have a disagreement it’s a disagreement, not an argument.”

Photo credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images