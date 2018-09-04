Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Reportedly Get Back Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima reportedly found their way back each other after a brief breakup.

The couple reportedly split earlier this summer, with reports surfacing about it at the beginning of August after Bendjima was spotted partying in Mexico with a former Vegas waitress.

According to Us Weekly, the couple went through a period of “miscommunication” but “they worked it out and are giving it another shot.” A source told the outlet that the model “is a really sweet guy.”

The report comes one month after news broke the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had broken up with Bendjima after two years together, at the time reports said he was caught cheating.

At the time, Bendjima responded to reports he was already moving only slamming his critics on Instagram.

“They really want me to be the bad guy” he wrote alongside an Instagram Story at the time. “F–ck your Hollywood bulls— (can’t have fun with your friends no more) Where are my 12 others friendssss Nice catch tho.”

Days after the breakup, a source told the outlet that the relationship had “ran its course,” noting that “Younes is working and busy and Kourtney is busy with her three children.”

One person who will likely feel at ease from Kardashian’s new relationship status will be Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie. Following Kardashian and Bendjima’s breakup, Richie was reportedly feeling insecure about the reality star hanging out with her ex-boyfriend again, with whom she shares children Mason, 8, Penelope, 6 and Reign, 3.

“Sofia is furious that Scott and Kourtney are hanging out again,” a source told InTouch recently, “She understands that they have to remain civil for the kids but has become convinced that Kourtney is trying to steal back her man.”

“She recently reached out to her and told her to back off,” the source added.

Other sources spoke out shortly after Kardashian and Bendjima’s breakup saying there was no way she would get back with Disick at this point, though Richie has nothing to worry about, apparently.

The couple first got together in 2016 during Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian revealed on the E! reality series last season, and were soon inseparable.

“He was friends with our friends,” Kardashian revealed. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’”

Bendjima also was present and reportedly helped Kourtney talk with police during Kim Kardashian West’s infamous robbery at her Paris hotel room.

“And then when we walked into that club was when we went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim. So then the party was over. And then he was like, ‘I’m not leaving you guys,’ and he like had to translate everything,” Kardashian said.

Congrats on getting back together!