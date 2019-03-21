WATCH: Kim Kardashian West Shares Adorable Video of Son Saint

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Jul 27, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

We have one question for Kim Kardashian; can we please see more of Saint?

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West shared an adorable video of her 7-month-old son on Snapchat. We rarely get to see videos or pictures of her son, and needless to say we need more. He is one cute baby!

In the video, the reality star, 35, filmed her baby boy in his stroller as he giggles and makes eye contact with his Mom. Saint was wearing white shorts, a black t-shirt and a bib to finish off his baby gear.

Kardashian West recently revealed that her son’s first word was “Dada.”

“He said ‘Dada’ today, three times, and I was like, ‘What?’ ” she told E News! in Las Vegas on Friday. “Kanye was so excited. He was like: ‘I told him to say that.’ I was like, ‘I just really wanted him to say ‘Mama’ first.’ “