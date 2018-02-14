Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Valentine to Kanye West: ‘I Love You to Infinity!’

Kim Kardashian is feeling the love this Valentine’s Day, getting her celebrations started early with an Instagram post gushing over her husband, Kanye West.

To mark the occasion, Kardashian shared a snap of herself and West walking outside on the street. In the photo, West wraps his arms around his wife’s waist as Kardashian smiles.

“I love you to infinity!” the makeup mogul wrote. “Happy Valentine’s Day!!!”

The mom of three also shared a fashion-related Valentine’s Day post, sharing a black-and-white clip of herself displaying a gift from CR Fashion Book, a magazine founded by former French Vogue editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld.

In the video, Kardashian displays a large teddy bear and a heart-shaped box bearing the initials “CR.”

Kardashian and West recently welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate, and Kardashian has since been flaunting her “mom of three” body on social media.

In a video posted to her app on Monday, the reality personality revealed that she had slimmed down to a 24-inch waist, sharing the news with friends Chrissy Teigen and Jen Atkin and sister Kourtney Kardashian at the group’s book club.

“I can’t take your hips seriously right now … because your waist is so small and then your hips are so big,” Kourtney told her sister.

“It’s never been 24 ever in my life,” Kim responded before revealing that her hips measured 39 inches.

She later flaunted her figure with a mirror selfie on Instagram, donning a black bikini for the sultry shot.

Kim’s trainer, Melissa Alcantara, recently told People that the reality star has worked hard for her toned figure.

“Kim told me, ‘I love my body. I love the way it looks and I love my hips,’” Alcantara shared. “She just wanted more muscle. She wanted bigger hamstrings, which accentuates the entire leg. And she wants those cut arms and abs!”

The trainer added that Kim’s diet is also a major factor in her figure, with the star eating a balance of proteins, carbohydrates and fats.

“Kim has been getting some really nice results, like with her triceps! She can’t believe how much has changed over the last few months,” Alcantara said. “And when you’re in this deep, it’s hard to go back. She just keeps it up. She’s focused and she has a goal in mind.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian