Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West Venting Marital Problems on New Album

With Kanye West‘s new album, Ye, shedding more light on his and Kim Kardashian‘s marriage than the entire latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, his 37-year-old wife opened up about how the transparency of their marital drama affected her.

“Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah,” Kardashian candidly told Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday night.

She added that she didn’t get to hear the song in which West revealed how Kardashian reacted to his controversial Twitter comments until the last minute.

“That’s not stuff we put on social media — I’m not going to start tweeting what my thoughts are, but we have those moments and that was the one song that he didn’t really play for me until the last minute, so I heard that last minute and it meant a lot to me,” she said.

On the song “Wouldn’t Leave,” West rapped about how Kardashian reacted to his comments calling slavery a choice. He rapped, “My wife callin’, screamin’, say, ‘We ’bout to lose it all!’ / Had to calm her down ’cause she couldn’t breathe / Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn’t leave.”

“I really like that song,” Kardashian continued. “But yeah, we have different views sometimes, but that’s my husband, you know?”

Kardashian said that West scrapped the entire album just weeks before it was slated to be released.

“I was in the room for making all of the songs and hearing things and it’s a really fascinating process, especially since he scrapped his whole album and redid it in the last two weeks and just came up with all new songs,” she said. “I left to go home for, like, two days and then I come back and it was a whole new album. It’s fascinating to see the process.”

She gushed over West, calling him “the most genuine person” and revealed how excited she was for her husband that his new album is a success.

“I’m so happy that it’s been well-received because I’ve seen him go through a lot and he’s just the most genuine person,” she said. “He might say things that might get misinterpreted and people don’t see the context behind it, but I always know his heart, so I’m glad that it was really well-received.”

The fashion awards event was not the only high-profile appearance for Kardashian in the last week. Last Wednesday, she visited President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner in the Oval Office to advocate on behalf of a 62-year-old woman sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense.

“I think that he really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice [Johnson],” Kardashian told Mic in an interview Thursday. “He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively.”

“I went in, me and Shawn [Holley], to really talk to the president about Alice Johnson and really explain to him why she would be such a good person to grant clemency to,” she continued. “The president seems to have a passion for what everything that Jared [Kushner] has been trying to do, and that just makes me happy that that conversation is just moving forward.”