Kim Kardashian Legal Drama Is Premiering Soon

Kim Kardashian’s new Hulu legal drama has a premiere date. The series will hit the streamer in November, per TVLine.

The cast is star studded. The SKIMS founder is starring alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.

Per an official synopsis, “A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”

The announcement came after a teaser aired during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. The Ryan Murphy series is executive produced by Murphy, Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts and Paulson, as well as Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, Richard Levine, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich.

This is Kardashian’s second time working with Murphy on a series. She previously starred in American Horror Story. Her and Murphy’s relationship extends beyond television; their personal conversations reportedly led to some major revelations.

While working on Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the Netflix series about the Menendez brothers, Murphy says Kardashian convinced him the infamous brothers should be free. Kardashian, who has completed legal studies toward becoming a lawyer but not yet passed the bar exam, has been an advocate for their freedom.

“She called me up and said, ‘I really feel like they deserve to be paroled.’ And I said, ‘Why?’” Murphy recalled during an episode of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast, This is Gavin Newsom. “She said, ‘Can I see this?’ and then I sent (the show) to her early, and she was really obsessed with it, and then went to visit (Erik and Lyle Menendez). “Then she called me up and said, ‘I really feel like they deserve to be paroled.’ And I said, ‘Why?’” Murphy recalled. “She talked a lot about really interesting points of view that I had not really thought about, which is, they were under 25, which I think is an interesting point of view,” he added.