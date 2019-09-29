Kim Kardashian Instantly Deleted This Rare Photo With Husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is all about husband Kanye West this week, as he preps the release of his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. She’s by the 42-year-old rapper side as he puts the finishing touches on the record in Wyoming ahead of its release Sunday night. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality posted a picture with West early Sunday morning, but suspiciously deleted it with no explanation, as Too Fab spotted. It was only up for mere minutes before being taken off Instagram. However, Kardashian has just uploaded the photo again, allowing everyone to see it once more.

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2019 at 5:53am PDT

The black-and-white photo shows the couple kissing on top of a scenic rock formation in the desert. Kardashian, 38, simply captioned the photo with a sparkle emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, left two comment son the picture, each saying “Long live KimYe,” referring to the pair’s nickname.

There were also a barrage of commenters asking about Jesus Is King, which was originally supposed to come out on Friday.

“He better drop today like you said Kimberly!!!” one person wrote.

A second asked, “When does the album drop?”

Another asked “Where’s the album?!?!?”

Kardashian has served as the prime communicator between West and his audience in recent weeks, being as the “I Love It” rapper is back off of social media for the time being. She first reveals that Jesus Is King was arriving in September, and then she unveiled an updated tracklist and more details on Friday.

“Kanye is doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC Sunday” Kim wrote on Instagram. “He’s dropping the album Sunday. Just a few final tweaks to the mixes.”

The reveal renewed fans’ hype for the project, as they showed in the replies to the track list tweet.

THANK YOU MRS. WEST FOR TWEETING THIS🥺🙏🏼 — Photos Of Kimye 🐐👑 (@PhotosOfKanye) September 27, 2019

KANYE FANS EATING TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/FS57Gm5PRA — Scoopty (@ScooptyWhooop) September 27, 2019

Kimberly sweetie can you inform Kanye he’s giving me an anxiety attack — Dyl🌎 (@blondedobj) September 27, 2019

No exact details on a time for the album release have been announced as of press time.

Photo Credit: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage