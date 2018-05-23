Source: Khloe Kardashian Wants to Marry Tristan Thompson ‘Eventually’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly still hoping to marry her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, even after the NBA player was revealed to be cheating on her.

Videos of Thompson kissing another woman in an NYC club surfaced in April, less than 48 hours before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter. Since then, Kardashian still hasn’t directly addressed the scandal. Instead, she has stayed with the father of her child in Cleveland, Ohio, far from her family. To some, this is clear evidence that she plans to stay with Thompson, and now she may even be hoping for more.

“She seems happier and happier every day,” a source told PEOPLE. They added that at this point, Kardashian “feels very good” about her choice to stay in cleveland, even after the PR nightmare of Thompson’s infidelity.

“She wants her family to be together,” the source explained. “She keeps Tristan on a short leash. He has been very apologetic.”

They said that nothing is set in stone at this point, but at the moment Kardashian has big plans for her future with the Cavaliers player.

“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the source said. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”

Perhaps even more surprisingly, Thompson himself is reportedly hoping for the same thing. Another source told the outlet that Thomson “wants them to be together,” and has admitted that his cheating was “completely wrong.”

While Kardashian hasn’t mentioned the scandal directly, she had made quite a statement through her behavior around Thompson. In the days when she was first released from the hospital, she drove Thompson out of his house, forcing him to stay at a hotel. Now, sources say he is back in the house and spending as much time with his daughter as possible.

On top of that, the couple has begun stepping out to public events together. At the beginning of May, they were seen eating lunch together at a Cleveland restaurant, and the night after that Kardashian even attended a playoff game.

Unfortunately, the rest of the KarJenner clan is reportedly not excited to see the two making up. Sources say the reality star family “still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive.”

“They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing,” they said. “She doesn’t care what anyone thinks. She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom.”