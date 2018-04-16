Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Undecided’ About Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly still not sure how her future with Tristan Thompson will look nearly a week after his cheating scandal broke.

Less than 48 hours before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, videos began emerging which appeared to show Tristan being unfaithful to his girlfriend on several recent occasions. The clips sparked huge backlash, especially in the midst of the excitement about Kardashian’s imminent birth. Since then, many rumors and reports about the couple’s future have cropped up, but now, a new source has told PEOPLE that Kardashian simply hasn’t decided what to do.

“She left the hospital and is staying at Tristan’s house with the baby,” the insider said. “Khloé is waiting for the doctors to tell her it’s safe to fly and then she will return to L.A.“

“She still can’t believe what happened earlier this week,” the source continued. “She is very bitter about it. She doesn’t want to be in a relationship with him. She will make sure her daughter still has a good relationship with him, though. Tristan is bonding with the baby.”

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, April 7, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. He and his teammates were spotted in a Manhattan club, where multiple witnesses claim to have seen him kissing a strange woman.

Reporters later caught Thompson on camera returning to his hotel with the same woman in the early hours of Sunday morning. The stranger was spotted leaving alone a few hours later, carrying what appeared to be an overnight bag. Later, more videos surface, appearing to show Thompson with a number of different women as far back as October.

In addition, Thompson had a history of infidelity before his relationship with Kardashian. He left his previous girlfriend, model Jordan Craig, while she was pregnant with their son, and began dating Kardashian just four months before she gave birth.

“She’s not going to be making a firm decision one way or the other just yet,” another source told PEOPLE. “She is concentrating on the baby. The baby deserves that, and Khloé is focusing on being a mom and this early bonding experience. That applies to Tristan bonding with his daughter as well. As for her relationship with Tristan, she’ll look at next steps when she’s ready.”

In the whirlwind week for Kardashian, many reports have emerged purporting to explain her feelings and her plan moving forward. A source close to the growing family told PEOPLE that she had “basically forgiven” Thompson early last week. On Friday, another said that it is “such a tough call for her to make right now, and she’s just taking it day by day.”

As for the rest of the KarJenner clan, an insider said that they’re just looking for ways to make Khloe comfortable and happy in this time of shock.

“Her family is being as supportive as possible, but they also know how stubborn she is,” the source said. “She will stay with him if she wants, and there’s really nothing they can say that will change her mind.”