Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to Celebrate Thanksgiving Together Despite Relationship Rumors

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going strong for the holidays. TMZ reports that the couple, who was rocked by a cheating scandal in April just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, is not broken up or on the rocks.

After rumors have circulated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and NBA player are no longer talking, the celebrity news outlet reports their relationship is still going strong.

Many fans wondered if the two had split after Kardashian postponed her move to Cleveland, where she was planning on living with True and Thompson during the NBA season, or if it was true that she reportedly refers to Thompson only as “True’s dad” — but TMZ reports that the reason Kardashian isn’t in Cleveland is because she’s filming for a new season of KUWTK.

She was reportedly scheduled to fly to Cleveland last week, but stayed in Los Angeles when wildfires began ravaging the area. She tweeted last week that she and True had evacuated their home and were staying with brother Rob Kardashian and Dream, his daughter with ex Blac Chyna.

What’s more is that Kardashian and Thompson reportedly have plans to celebrate Thanksgiving together in Cleveland with True as a family.

The two spent the summer raising their newborn daughter and rebuilding their relationship after photos and videos surfaced in the spring of Thompson cheating on Kardashian at various points throughout her pregnancy. The two reportedly attended couples’ therapy together.

In this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian, addressed the cheating rumors with Thompson while in the delivery room in Cleveland. At first, Thompson stands and looks at his phone as Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian make their way into the room. No one says hello. Later, when Kim is returning from the bathroom, she mimes slitting her throat and sticks her tongue out at Thompson, who has his back turned. She then repeats the gesture and points at Thompson.

At that point, Khloé asks, “Are you going to say ‘hi’ to each other, or no?” Kim offers a quick “hi” before the pair share an awkward side hug, though when Thompson turns his back again Kim mimes slitting her throat again while smiling.

But the sisters kept it civil other than that while in the delivery room — on Khloé’s orders. She had previously told Kim over the phone that she didn’t want any drama during her delivery.

“The vibe in the room is calm, I thought there would be way more tension,” Kim said in a confessional, adding that while she wanted to confront Thompson about the allegations, she refrained from doing so for her sister’s sake.

“As much as I wanna go off, I just don’t think it’s the time,” she explained. “So I’m gonna keep it cute. I don’t have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her.”