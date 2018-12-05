Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick Are Not Dating, Despite Tabloid Claim

Romance is not sparking between Khloe Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, despite rumors that they have been romantically linked.

According to a Kardashian insider who spoke to Gossip Cop, recent rumors that Kardashian and Disick have a secret romance hold no credibility and are not only “not true,” but hold “no basis in reality.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rumors of the possible relationship were first sparked by OK!, who claimed that Kardashian and Disick had been secretly seeing each other. The report was later picked up by Star, the publication citing an anonymous source that alleged the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star and Kourtney’s ex had been dating each other “under the radar” for months and that their “affair” was “turning serious.”

“Scott is besotted, and poor Khloe has fallen head over heels,” the source alleged, adding that “they’re going to get caught” by their significant others and the rest of the KarJenner clan.

The outlet even pointed back to a photo of the two kissing each other on the cheek in November following a lunch at the Encino, California restaurant Emilio’s Trattoria. Daily Mail, however, dubbed the peck as nothing more than “familial” in nature.

Prior to being “falsely” romantically linked to Kardashian, Disick had dated Kourtney Kardashian for nine years. The former couple eventually called it quits in July of 2015 and share sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5.

Khloe Kardashian isn’t the only member of the KarJenner clan at the center of relationship rumors. Her little sister Kylie Jenner is currently in the middle of two conflicting rumors – she is engaged to Travis Scott as well as rumors that the rapper and father of her baby, Stormi Webster, cheated on her.

The latter rumor was prompted after an Instagram account posted a photo of what appeared to be Scott embracing another woman. Scott was quick to deny the rumors.

“Trolls always wanna create some fake s— to destroy real love,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S— LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL.”

“I hate acknowledging s—. But quit try to take joy from shit that’s good. I pray God blocks out all evil,” Scott continued before adding that he was going “BACK TO CELEBRATING!!!!” he concluded, referencing the news that his song “Sicko Mode” from his latest album Astroworld reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and Billboard 200 chart.

In a comment to an Instagram user asking if the photo was real, Scott wrote, “S— cap a— f— TMZ ain’t post this s—. Trolls working hard today. I don’t be on balcony wit no thots. That s— lame. Try again u trollsssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrateing (sic) !!!”