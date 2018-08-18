Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Has a Rule to Keep Tristan Thompson From Cheating

Khloé Kardashian reportedly has one new rule for boyfriend Tristan Thompson in the aftermath of a cheating scandal that blanketed the days before their daughter True’s birth.

While the couple has weathered the storm and is reportedly closer than ever, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seems to have taken steps to make sure they don’t go through something like that again.

According to Hollywood Life, Kardashian forgave Thompson for his indiscretions, but has not forgotten about it.

“One of her big new rules for their relationship is that it has to be totally fun and pressure free,” a source told the site. “Her thinking is that if she can keep things light and sexy the way they were at the beginning of their relationship, then Tristan won’t be tempted to cheat.”

“She’s banned her friends and family from asking them when they’re getting married,” the source added, “And she’s making a big effort to treat him like a boyfriend, instead of her future husband.”

The source continued by saying that now that Kardashian is getting back into her pre-pregnancy body, she is back to bringing romance to the forefront of the relationship.

“Khloé is feeling super sexy again,” the source said. “She’s amazed by how quickly she was able to lose her baby weight and overall she’s just feeling really good.”

The report comes a few days after Kardashian clarified the status of her relationship after fans became confused as she drank from an “It’s Complicated” cup at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash.

Thompson did not attend the party and was also notably not featured on a large mural displayed at the bash that featured every member of the Kardashian/Jenner family along with their children and significant others. While Thompson’s absence initially sparked speculation, the NBA player was simply coaching a basketball camp in Toronto.

“People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it,” she wrote. “End of story. Not that deep [laughing out loud]. I’m sure I drank out of every colored cup that night.”

The couple also recently vacationed in Mexico together, further indication that the couple has weathered the storm.

Kardashian was introduced to Thompson in August 2016 and the couple soon began dating.

In September 2017, news broke that Kardashian was expecting her first child with Thompson, and just days before Kardashian gave birth, it was reported that Thompson had allegedly cheated on the reality star multiple times.

Anxious to learn more about how the couple handled the scandal? Tune in to the 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!