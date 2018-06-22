Khloe Kardashian Hits the Gym With Tristan Thompson After LA Return



The couple that sweats together, stays together! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson went hard together at the gym Thursday after returning to Los Angeles from Cleveland with their daughter True this week.

Kardashian, 33, is no stranger to sharing her tough workouts on social media, and Thursday was no different. The Revenge Body host shared several videos of herself and the Cleveland Cavaliers player working out Thursday on Snapchat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the videos, the couple can be seen doing a number of exercises, including push-ups and high-knee jumps. At one point, Thompson can even be heard cheering his girlfriend on as she grunts mid-workout.

“I look ridiculous lol buy my endurance is getting better and after baby,” she captioned one video. “Woooo progress!!!”

Kardashian has been working hard in the gym after giving birth for the first time in April, revealing to followers that she’s eager to return to her pre-baby body.

“It’s been so great getting back in the gym with my trainer. I’m so motivated to get my body back and I’m feeling stronger every day — and getting closer to my goal!” she wrote in a June entry on her blog. “You know I like to go into things with a plan and I definitely have a lot of work ahead, but I’m pumped!”

Thompson and Kardashian have been keeping things relatively low-key since the birth of their daughter, especially when it comes to the NBA player’s alleged infidelities.

Prior to the birth of True, news broke that the pro athlete had been stepping out on the Good American designer throughout her pregnancy with multiple women. Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have addressed the cheating scandal, and the two have been spotted on several dates since returning to Los Angeles following the NBA Finals.

But the issue won’t be swept totally under the rug. A source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family told Us Weekly earlier this week that Thompson’s affairs will be covered on the E! show during the upcoming season, which premieres this summer.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” one source said. “It will definitely be brought up.”

“He doesn’t understand why it has to be addressed, but Khloé has said if it’s not dealt with on the show, questions will continue to linger,” another added. “No one has heard from Khloé directly about what she felt or what she has gone through, and she pointed out to Tristan that she won’t do anything to hurt him by briefly discussing the cheating. She has moved on from it.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres its 15th season in summer 2018.

Photo credit: E!