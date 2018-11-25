Khloe Kardashian Fans Drag Tristan Thompson in Comments Section of Thanksgiving Photo

After the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal unfolded for all to see on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this month, Thompson took to social media on Thanksgiving to share a photo of his “blessed” day with Kardashian and their daughter, True.

Posting a photo of himself hugging Kardashian with one hand and cradling True in the other, the Cleveland Cavaliers player captioned the image with a simple comment that read, “I’m soo blessed. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours” alongside hashtags, “give thanks” and “blessed.”

However, fans of Kardashian were not buying his sentiment behind the photo posted on Thanksgiving of all days, nor impressed by the message. Instead, they shared their unfiltered thoughts in the comments section of the family snapshot with the intention to never let him live down his cheating on Kardashian.

“Treat [her] right,” one user wrote. “You don’t want True growing up reading about everything you put her mama through.”

“You don’t deserve what you have so you should be extra grateful this year,” another added with a smiley faced emoticon.

“Does your other baby feel sad?” another asked, while a fellow Instagram user followed up by asking, “Don’t you have a son?”

Celebrity blogger, Perez Hilton also took to the comments section to ask Thompson a question many were inquiring about: “Your other child wasn’t invited?”

With Thompson coming off a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, one user chimed in, “I was really hoping you’d break an ankle last night.”

In keeping with the Thanksgiving sentiment, another added, “So blessed that she still acknowledges [you].”

“You don’t deserve them,” another flat-out commented.

While many fans are defensive and empathetic to Kardashian’s suffering over the infidelity, which was chronicled in the last two episodes of her reality series and spanned over the duration of summer, the photo feeds to assumption that the two are working through their issues.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last week, Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian told the talk show host how Thompson was coping during the E! television event, sharing it was “awkward” for him to re-live.

“It is awkward, especially maybe for Tristan, who isn’t used to this,” Kim said. “Unfortunately, that was what was going on in our lives. So, six months later, when it replays and they’ve gotten through what they needed to get through and it’s rehashed in front of everyone and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again and we’re all live-tweeting and everyone’s chiming in.”

Kim added that while it was “hard for Khloé,” she is sure it was for Tristan as well. “But it’s our reality.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET.