What Khloe Kardashian’s Family Is Doing Right Now Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Reports

The Kardashian family is reportedly rallying around Khloe Kardashian in the fallout of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal.

The famous family is focused on keeping Kardashian comfortable and low-stress in the final days of her pregnancy, according to a report by The Blast. An inside source said that the Kardashians and Jenners are doing everything they can to support her, while brainstorming strategies for handling the situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The KarJenner clan has dealt with public scandals on numerous occasions before, and they’ve weathered it all one way or another. However, this latest news is particularly heartbreaking, especially considering both Kardashian and Thompson’s pasts.

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. He and his teammates were spotted in a Manhattan club, where multiple witnesses claim to have seen him kissing a strange woman.

Reporters later caught Thompson on camera returning to his hotel with the same woman in the early hours of Sunday morning. The stranger was spotted leaving alone a few hours later, carrying what appeared to be an overnight bag.

The Kardashians and Jenners have offered no official response to the scandal, though they are presumably furious. They became fiercely defensive of Kardashian during her salacious break up with ex-husband Lamar Odom, and some insiders have claimed that they never wanted Kardashian to date another NBA player in the first place.

Meanwhile, Thompson fans are grimly unsurprised by the news after the way things ended with his last girlfriend. Thompson reportedly cheated on Jordan Craig while she was pregnant as well. He left her to be with Kardashian just four months before she gave birth to their son. Craig made a cryptic post on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, apparently addressing the scandal.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig wrote. “Wishing peace for everyone.”

Thompson’s history never seemed to be a concern for Kardashian, who said in a 2017 interview that she was even more eager to have a child with him since he was already a father.

“He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” she told reporters from ES Magazine, confirming at the time that the two of them had already discussed having children.

Kardashian is in Thompson’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. She is expected to give birth at any moment.