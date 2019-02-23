Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom Allegedly ‘Wants to Reach out’ After Tristan Thompson Breakup

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, is reportedly worried about her in the midst of her breakup from Tristan Thompson and wants to reach out.

Thompson’s latest cheating scandal is the talk of the entire entertainment industry and may be even more explosive than her past with Odom. A source close to the NBA veteran told PEOPLE that he wants to reach out to Kardashian in the wake of her split from Thompson, who was recently seen cheating on her with Jordyn Woods.

“Lamar has always cared about Khloé, he still has love for her and he hates that she’s been hurt again,” the insider said. “He has a lot of regret over how he acted in their marriage. And he feels awful that she is going through more pain. He wants to reach out to her and give her his love and support.”

Kardashian and Odom had a roller coaster of a relationship spanning about eight years. They married in 2009 after having dated for just one month. Starting in 2013, Odom began to have public issues with substance abuse, including a D.U.I. charge that summer. In 2015, Kardashian filed for divorce. A few months after, Odom was discovered unconscious at a brothel in Crystal, Nevada, suffering from the effects of a dangerous drug cocktail.

Kardashian withdrew her request for a divorce until Odom was back to full health. She was by his side for months until he was back on his feet, filing for divorce again in the spring of 2016.

Since then, the former couple has been mutually supportive of each other. The NBA veteran has had nothing but nice things to say of Kardashian, telling various outlets that he was happy for her as she gave birth to daughter True Thompson last spring.

“To tell you the truth, it couldn’t happen to a better person,” he told Access shortly before the birth. “I was really happy for her. If she could take care of a grown man for four years the way she took care of me, I know she could take care of a baby.”

Odom was also supportive of Kardashian through Thompson’s various cheating scandals. Last April, when Thompson was caught on video kissing another woman in New York City, sources close to Odom told PEOPLE that he would do whatever he could for his ex-wife.

“Lamar feels terrible for Khloé. He wasn’t sure if he should reach out and see how she’s doing. He feels for her,” an insider said at the time.

Kardashian has reportedly ended her relationship with Thompson for good after his latest tryst with Woods, who is the best friend of Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner.