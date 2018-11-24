Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Critics Slam Her Thanksgiving With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has had enough of the haters!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Friday night to hit back at the criticisms of her Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson. Thompson, who is the father of Kardashian’s daughter True, is very unpopular among fans due to his well-documented infidelities throughout their relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple’s Thanksgiving reunion after such a rocky year did not sit well with fans, with many leaving hateful remarks on social media. This forced the 34-year-old fashion mogul to respond.

Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018

“Y’all are reaching now,” Kardashian wrote. “I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but [Tristan] being in season (with the Cleveland Cavaliers), he can not.”

Kardashian then capped off her fiery response with a message directed at gossipers and the media.

The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018

“The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!!” she wrote. “Happy Thanksgiving I guess [laughing out loud].”

Kardashian’s loyal supporters flocked to the responses to praise her for living her life as she chooses.

Ugh people like to create unnecessary drama over nothing! 😩 you tell em Koko! 💗 I hope you had a great thanksgiving and your first one with baby True! 💗 — Martina|King Kylie (@maartinaxo) November 24, 2018

“Ugh people like to create unnecessary drama over nothing!” one fan wrote. “You tell em Koko! I hope you had a great Thanksgiving and your first one with baby True!”

Another added, “People obviously don’t keep up with you to know you’ve been there the last few years. People should know they can never put y’all against one another, y’all FAMILY.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!