Kevin Jonas Shares the First Photo of His Newborn Daughter, Valentina

Say hello to my newest love Valentina 😊 pic.twitter.com/WwWwRLN8SU — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) October 30, 2016

Kevin Jonas shared the first photo of his newborn daughter on Sunday, calling her his “newest love Valentina.”

Jonas and his wife Danielle welcomed their second child on Thursday, Oct. 27, PEOPLE reports.

“We are so excited to welcome our new baby girl, Valentina Angelina Jonas to the world today. She is healthy and beautiful and we couldn’t be happier!”

The couple’s oldest daughter, Alena Rose, 2 ½-year-old, couldn’t be more excited “for Valentina to come home and start being a big sister.”

Kevin and Danielle have been married for almost seven years.

Congratulations again to the Jonas family! You have another beautiful baby girl.