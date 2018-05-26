Kevin Federline Reportedly Wants ‘Three Times’ More Money From Britney Spears in Child Support

Kevin Federline is reportedly suing Britney Spears to triple her child support payments.

The 40-year-old former dancer filed new court documents on Tuesday, claiming that he makes less than 1% of Spears’ income. The documents, first obtained by The Blast, show that Spears pays $20,000 per month in child support — one for each other sons together, 12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden James.

The documents also show that Federline himself earns $3,000 per month, yet he says that this along with his child support is not enough. His filing claims that Spears “earns in excess of $34,000,000 per year.”

“We think the reasonable needs for the children while they would be in Kevin’s custody is probably three times what he’s currently receiving,” said celebrity divorce lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan, in a statement to PEOPLE.

Kaplan has helped Federline file an Income and Expense Declaration request to get a look at Spears’ financial documents. They are hoping that an in-depth look at her earnings would help determine a higher child-support payment. A hearing for the case is expected to be held in August.

“We had attempted to see if we could negotiate a voluntary increase in child support over the last several months, and we were not successful,” Kaplan went on. “We’re still hoping to resolve this without judicial intervention, but that’s something that is going to be a decision they will make.”

Kaplan added that the lower income earning parent in these cases is typically entitled to more child support, even if the numbers look exorbitant to the average American.

“The standard of living of the children while the low-income parent … doesn’t have to be identical, but it’s structured in a way that the child support orders enable the children to enjoy the benefit of the standard of living both parents can provide while they’re with both parents,” he explained.

“Otherwise, you have a situation where when I go with Mom, I get to pick out what pony I wanna ride that day; when I go with Dad, my high point is mowing the lawn with him.”

Spears has yet to respond to the filing. However, a source close to her spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying that she has no idea how Federline spends the money she is already sending him.

“Kevin wants a raise in money and he can’t account for where the $20,000 is going,” they said.

Federline has four other children from other relationship.