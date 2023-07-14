Kevin Costner's Lawyer Snipes Back at Ex Christine Baumgartner After Support Ruling

Kevin Costner says his estranged wife, Christine, planned the divorce and to go after him financially months before doing so, and says her current actions prove such. The Bodyguard star says Christine has been purchasing personal items and withdrawing cash out with credit cards from the staff that runs the family home she has to vacate by July 31. His lawyer says there's evidence she hatched this plan well before filing for divorce. Costner filed legal docs saying the mother of his youngest three children "has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin's] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed," per TMZ.

According to Costner's reps, Christine paid a Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer $25,000 from the Yellowstone star's separate property funds without his knowledge or consent. She also reportedly paid her divorce lawyer, Susan Wiesner, "on the credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by [Kevin]."

As for why he believes her divorce was well thought out, Costner says the items she's been purchasing are a dead giveaway. He says months before they separated, Christine bought an expensive new car, despite their history of leasing vehicles. It struck Costner as odd because the prenup says she's allowed to take her personal vehicle with her, so her upgrade makes no sense. Costner's lawyer says Christine "had been planning her exit long before she told [Kevin] in April 2023."

Costner's latest legal filing comes after the ruling in their child support case. Christine initially sought $248k a month for their three children. Costner said the amount was in excess and claimed Christine would be using the money to fund her own lifestyle and plastic surgery procedures. While a judge didn't give Christine what she wanted, she got practically half. PEOPLE Magazine reports the actor's temporary monthly payments are set at $129,755.