Kevin Costner Alleges Wife Using 'Plastic Surgery' Expenses to Pad Child Support Cost

Kevin Costner isn't buying his estranged wife Christine's notion that she needs $248k a month in child support for their three children to support the lifestyle in which they've become accustomed to. As previously reported, the Yellowstone actor is in the midst of a contentious divorce, and of course, his $250 net worth is at the center, despite their iron-clad prenup. Costner has already reportedly paid Christine a $1 million cash settlement, as their prenup details, as well as has offered $30k toward moving expenses. But Christine allegedly wants more. In addition to the $248k a month, Christine also wants Costner to cover 100% of private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports, and health-care expenses. But Costner says Christine wants the money for herself.

TMZ obtained court documents filed by Costner in response to Christine's child support request. The Bodyguard alum's forensic accountant claims expenses Christine lists include more than $100,000 in her own cosmetic surgery procedures. There are also thousands of dollars in shopping experiences, large sums of ATM withdrawals, and other expenses Costner's team say is unrelated to child support.

"[Costner] wants to hold on to as much as he can," a source told PEOPLE Magazine. The prenup also demands Christine leave their marital residence. But she says she's asked Costner for assistance toward another home for her and their children and he's said no.

This isn't Costner's first divorce. His 1994 breakup with his first wife, Cindy Silva, whom he married in 1978, cost him a reported $80 million settlement.

Costner and Christine spent 27 years together in total and share three children – Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. The Black and White star was reportedly blindsided by Christine's divorce filing. Christine was admittedly upset over the way in which Costner broke the divorce news to their children, which she says he did over a 10-minute Zoom call while he was filming a project out of town.