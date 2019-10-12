Meet Kendra Wilkinson’s Rumored New Billionaire Boyfriend

Kendra Wilkinson has reportedly found a new boyfriend in 47-year-old billionaire philanthropist Donald “DJ” Friese, according to E! News. He recently broke up with Baywatch star Donna D’Errico in June and reached out to Wilkinson soon after.

“Kendra and DJ have been friends for a very long time now. DJ reached out to Kendra to reconnect with her after ending things with his last girlfriend,” a source to E! News. “They grabbed dinner a few times and really enjoyed each other’s company. They are definitely dating and talking every day, but it’s not serious.”

“[They] haven’t gotten the kids involved and have been keeping things low-key,” the source continued. “They both have agreed that if nothing ends up progressing between the two, that they would always remain friends.”

Friese is the son of billionaire businessman Donald Friese, Sr. He worked for his dad’s company, C.R. Laurence Co., as a vice president for 28 years before starting the Friese Foundation last year.

Wilkinson denies that the two are dating, however. She posted a photo of her and Friese on Instagram with a long caption explaining their relationship.

“Last night I step out with my friend. We look like we are dating but we are definitely not. It’s a very strange time right now with new people in my life and trusting people all over again is very scary,” she wrote. Wilkinson finalized her divorce from husband Hank Baskett in February.

“I try to just go with the flow and do what makes me happy and what makes my soul smile but sometimes bites my butt and I wake up and have to answer to people about a picture they see,” Wilkinson continued. “I do believe in love and I do believe I will in time find my soul mate but for now mama is just having fun exploring my new life. I’m healthy and kids are great and for now that still remains top priority. I pray pray pray so hard that the choices I’m making now are right. I’m a fragile ass mother f–ker right now. Giving this thing called life everything I got and more.”

Friese commented, “I cannot say enough about how much I appreciate our friendship and the best of times we share both with friends and family. Looking forward to many more in the future.”

So if the two are dating, they certainly don’t seem ready to make anything publicly official yet.