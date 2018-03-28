Source: Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Past Point of ‘Turning Back’ in Split

There’s “no turning back” for Kendra Wilkinson, who reportedly plans to file for divorce from Hank Baskett, her husband of nearly nine years.

“They’ve been having a really tough time especially over the last three to six months,” a source close to the Kendra on Top alum told PEOPLE about the couple, who are not wearing their wedding rings.

“She’s always been someone who wanted to be fully committed, married forever, and was definitely a ‘I’ll never get a divorce’ kind of girl, but she really lost trust in her marriage and she’s realized there’s no turning back,” the source said about Wilkinson, 32, who admitted in February to having “marital problems” with Hank.

The couple married in 2009 and share two children, son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. Their marriage was rocked by a scandal four years ago, when Baskett, 35, allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

The two remained committed to each other in the wake of his cheating scandal, but the source says “Kendra is just not happy. They bicker all the time and she hasn’t been able to trust him.”

Their marriage faced even more strain as the couple lived away from each other when Kendra was in Las Vegas for her Off-Broadway comedy, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.

“To be honest with you, it was weak at first. It was really weak,” Wilkinson told E! News in July. “I was starting to really miss home, he was starting to miss me. It was almost like a detox we were both going through because we’re so used to being together every minute of the day. … Now that we’re apart … it was heavy. It was pretty intense.”

Despite weekly trips back to California, the miles weren’t easy on the couple.

“They’ve grown further and further apart especially while she was in Vegas. He would come to visit her and she went back home about once a week, but it was really hard on them,” the source told PEOPLE.

The insider added that the reality star is spending time with her kids and her girlfriends.

“She’s focusing on her kids and making sure they feel safe. She’s been going on hikes, working out, doing a ton of pilates and just trying to stay healthy. She’s also spending a ton of time with girlfriends and has been leaning on them for support. They’ve been trying to help her keep her mind off of her marital issues,” the source said.

Communication isn’t totally cut off between Wilkinson and Baskett. “They’re still talking, but it’s mostly for the kids. It’s really important to both of them that they don’t traumatize the kids,” says the source. “They’re going to try their best to have a graceful separation.”

Wilkinson reportedly experienced a sort of breakdown on social media over the weekend, sharing black-and-white selfies and cryptic messages like “life isn’t making any sense to me right now” and “I need to love myself again.”