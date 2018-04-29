Kendra Wilkinson in ‘Good Spirits’ Following Split From Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson has been doing her best to move on from estranged husband Hank Baskett, and is doing surprisingly well.

Jessica Hall, Wilkinson’s best friend, recently discussed the former Playboy model’s current mental state and how she has been handling the divorce with Us Weekly. Wilkinson is apparently “doing great and in great spirits” as she focuses on being a mother to the couple’s two children, 8-year-old Hank Baskett IV and 3-year-old Alijah Mary Baskett.

“Kendra is a very strong woman, and I get to experience first-hand what an amazing, caring mom she is and how she always places her children first,” Hall said. “She is fierce, and will always come through any challenges!”

Wilkinson has been getting out and about when she’s not parenting, including appearing at Hall’s launch party for her new blog, Sleepless Mom. Hall seemed to be thrilled about the “always supportive” Wilkinson’s presence at the event, which was also attended by Tori Spelling, among others.

“I was excited to have all of my friends come and celebrate this exciting launch for me,” Hall said.

Wilkinson’s recent social media posts line up with what Hall said about the former Girls Next Door personality. She’s been spending a ton of time with her kids, including the recent red carpet premiere for Netflix‘s Lost in Space reboot.

Wilkinson took to her Instagram story to reveal she was stepping out with her son, who she described as “my date.”

The mother-and-son were subsequently captured by paparazzi on the red carpet for the Netflix show’s premiere, which was held in Los Angeles. The Blast reports that the duo was all smiles on the red carpet as they hugged and posed for photos.

She shared one of the paparazzi snaps to her Instagram story, captioning it “me [and] my boo.”

These posts came after not long after Wilkinson’s emotional note about the end of her marriage, which she posted alongside a selfie with her estranged husband.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” Wilkinson wrote. “I will forever love Hank and be open, but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

She continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

Wilkinson concluded by noting that she and her ex have no hard feelings against one another and that they still plan to be around each other as they parent their children.

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate,” she wrote. “Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

Photo Credit: NBC