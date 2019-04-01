Kelly Ripa Unveils Birthday Tribute to Husband Mark Consuelos: ‘Our Heart and Soul’

In what will surely not come as a surprise to Kelly Ripa fans, the talk show host cannot stop gushing over her husband, Mark Consuelos, on his 48th birthday.

On Instagram, Ripa shared a video collage of photos of her husband, set to the song “Mississippi Delta (I’m Your Man)” by Jake Shears.

Some images were solo shots of the Riverdale star, while other featured him and Ripa and others yet were of the couple and their three children: Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16.

“Happy birthday to the finest man! You are our heart and soul and rock and roll,” Ripa, also 48, wrote alongside five red heart emojis.

“Thank you,” Consuelos responded in the comments, adding several heart emojis of his own.

Ripa wasn’t the only one to wish her husband a happy birthday. Consuelos’ Riverdale co-star, KJ Apa, took to the social media platform to share a photo of Conseulos posing with his hand on Apa’s chest.

“Happy b day wifey,” Apa jokingly captioned the photo.

Consuelos responded with several crying laughing emojis and quipped, “side piece.”

Ripa also left a few laughing emojis and wrote, “I ship it?”

Ripa’s birthday post to Consuelos is hardly the only time she (or Apa) has dedicated a social media post to her husband. Earlier in March, she shared a video of Consuelos pulling up his gray T-shirt to reveal his impressively toned abs.

The clip, featuring him putting in a mock effort to find his phone, was originally shared by Apa a day earlier.

“This thirst trap Friday has been brought to you by the letters K and J. Thanks @kjapa,” Ripa captioned her post.

Rip and Consuelos’ daughter Lola commented on the post, jokingly writing, “I just reported this.”

Ripa hilariously replied, “Lola……..shouldn’t you be reading a book or something?”

Just a week before, Ripa embarrassed Lola again by sharing a shirtless throwback photo with Consuelos. In the snapshot, Ripa stands in front of Consuelos, whose hands are resting below her waist. She captioned the post, “#fbf2007 Those hands.”

View this post on Instagram #fbf 2007 Those hands 💕 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Mar 15, 2019 at 12:42pm PDT

Lola didn’t appreciate the flirty photo of her parents, who wrote, “is the caption necessary?”