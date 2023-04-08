Kelly Ripa Says She and Mark Consuelos Are 'Taking a Vow of Chastity'

Kelly Ripa pledged to keep things platonic with her new Live co-host, and husband, Mark Consuelos. A fan asked her about her reaction to T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's romance on the job as someone who would be working with her partner on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live. Despite agreeing with Cohen that the Holmes-Robach relationship would make GMA3 "compelling," Ripa revealed she and Consuelos have a plan in place. "Mark and I have taken a vow of chastity while we'll be working together," she quipped. "Because I know how ABC does not like that. TV partners banging on the side. So we promise, no banging on the side." ABC announced in February that Ryan Seacrest would step down as co-host of Ripa's Live with Kelly and Ryan to be replaced with Consuelos. Seacrest's last day will be April 14, and Consuelos' first day will be April 17.

In discussing his feelings about sitting next to his wife, Consuelos shared with Entertainment Tonight in March that he was looking forward to the new job. "It's an honor, it's such an iconic show," he told ET. "That seat next to my wife is such a cherished seat. I consider her the best in the business." In February, the Riverdale actor appeared on the show to talk about the big news. "I get to share a coffee with you every morning before the show and now I'll have one with you on the show as well," he told his wife on the morning talk program.

Seacrest then spoke up, telling Consuelos, "I do want to say you are a brother to me. You are a family member to me. I have become so close with both of you." He added, "I couldn't be happier to see you come in and be next to your wife every day," then praised Ripa as "the most amazing human being on the planet." Consuelos echoed Seacrest's sentiments in response, saying, "I can't think of a better person to sit next to my wife the past six years. You're a true friend, you're a brother, you're generous to my wife -- to my whole family." Then Consuelos told a visibly emotional Seacrest, "I got to meet your family, too ... I loved your parents and your niece and your sister and brother-in-law." He added that he recognizes the "iconic" role he'll be taking over from Seacrest. "I think it's going to be a blast," he added.