Kelly Ripa Makes Shocking Confession About Husband Mark Consuelos on ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa‘s husband, Mark Consuelos, sat next to the talk show host on Live! With Kelly Wednesday, and Ripa wasted no time in putting her husband of over 20 years on blast, letting viewers in on an intimate fact about their sex life, E! News reports.

“When there’s special married couple time in our house—do you know what I’m talking about?” she asked, “Because there’s kids watching so I’m just going to say let’s call it special grownup time.”

Ripa continued, “He’s immediately mean to me afterwards and I don’t like that. I think it’s bizarre. He becomes short with me, like irritated.”

“I’m like, ‘Oh, now you’re irritated? You were so loving three minutes ago!”

While Consuelos appeared slightly flustered, the two quickly started cracking up.

Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of All My Children back in the mid-90s, and Consuelos opened up about their relationship in a 2015 interview with E! News.

“You know, we’ve been working together since ’94, so almost 21 years in close capacity, and I think at the end of the day we really, really get each other,” he explained. “I’m extremely annoying and she’s very patient, so I think that’s also how something works, that’s why it works. So if two people live together, one has to be patient and typically the other one is very annoying.”

