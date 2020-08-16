Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Finds Working 'Therapeutic' Following Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

✖

About two months after it was first reported that Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock had split, Life & Style has released new details about how the Voice coach is reportedly doing now. The publication said that Clarkson has been turning to work amidst this challenging time, with a source noting that working has been "therapeutic" for the singer. Not only has Clarkson appeared on The Voice and her eponymous talk show, but she also filled in for Simon Cowell for America's Got Talent's first two live shows on Tuesday and Wednesday after the judge was forced to miss the episodes due to a back injury.

Clarkson has been "keeping herself busy" amidst the news about her split from Blackstock. A source even told Life & Style, "Kelly loves being busy! This is everything she has ever wanted." The insider went on to note that Clarkson likes hosting and judging on programs like The Voice and AGT because she believes that they show "off her fun personality and that makes her feel confident." The "Because of You" singer's talents as a judge and host are "what she loves most about herself" and, as a result, working is "therapeutic for her." Although, as the source continued, her family and friends reportedly do not believe that throwing herself into work is what is best for Clarkson at the moment.

"Friends are concerned she's taking on too much. It's such a tough time for her personally with so much change," they explained. "Her split from Brandon has been so painful, and there's been a lot of shuffling with the children, so it's a lot to figure out." Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock at the beginning of June. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed the separation date as TBD, according to Entertainment Tonight. She asked for joint legal and physical custody of the two children that they share, five-year-old River and four-year-old Remington.

Shortly after this news broke, a source spoke to ET about Clarkson and Blackstock, who originally tied the knot in October of 2013. The source claimed that the two had been "having problems for several months" and that things ultimately came to a head during the recent quarantine period. Clarkson and Blackstock were reportedly "making a conscious effort to work things out" and had hoped that "quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage." However, that did not turn out to be the case.