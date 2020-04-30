Keith Urban Shares What He's Learned From Wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are more in love than ever nearly 14 years after getting married, and according to Urban, they're still learning from each other every day. "You know what I've learned from her?" Urban told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "What I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist. Don't question it."

"You know, her whole thing is like, 'I'm interested in that. I'm going to go over there,'" he explained. "It's not like, 'Oh, can I do it? Should I do it?' None of that ever comes into it. She just goes towards something and I'm like, 'Can you do that?' She goes, 'I don't know, but I'm interested in that.' That fearlessness, and it's actually not even fearlessness. Fear doesn't come into it. It's only curiosity. It's pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it. That's definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five, six years, particularly. Oh yeah. Yeah. I definitely married up."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Dec 23, 2019 at 10:22pm PST

"She's got great taste in music because it has no... It's always visceral," Urban added of his wife. "It's just like, 'I don't know who the artist is. I don't know what genre it is. I don't know. I just love this song.' Boom. That's all that matters to her." Urban's fans can definitely hear Kidman's impact in her husband's musical choices over the past several years — a number of Urban's recent releases have spanned genres more than the Australian star has ever done before, bringing in sounds from a number of other musical arenas. This month, Urban released his newest single, "Polaroid," which was written by a team of pop songwriters and perfectly captures the direction Urban has been heading in.

"The concept of the Polaroid, I thought, was great because when I first moved to Nashville, my band and I lived in this just run down piece of crap house and we had parties all the time, and somebody gave us a Polaroid camera and we'd take pictures of everybody and put them up on a wall and everything," he told Lowe.

"And when the lyric came ... And I didn't write this song, somebody sent me this. Some friends of mine sent me the song and I just loved it right away. And the idea that this couple in this photograph who were at a party that they didn't really want to be at, but they ran into each other, and someone said, 'Hey, smile,' and they snapped them. And then all these years later, they're still together. And who would have thought that someday I'd be more than just a boy in a Polaroid with you was, I thought, just such a great lyric."