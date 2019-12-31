Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Share a Kiss in Adorable Photo Ahead of New Year’s Eve

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman spent the Christmas holiday together in Sydney, Australia, closing out their time Down Under with a sweet selfie. On Dec. 30, Urban uploaded a photo he had taken of himself and Kidman sharing a kiss while standing on a balcony, the Sydney Harbor Bridge on display behind them below a cloudless blue sky.

“Sydney- we had the BEST Christmas , and the shows were a blast !!!” the “We Were” singer wrote. “THANK YOU ALL.!!!!” On Dec. 31, Urban will headline the annual free New Year’s Eve concert in Nashville along with Steve Nicks, Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell, The Struts and Amanda Shires, and the rest of his caption expressed his excitement for the upcoming show.

“Next up, ringing in 2020 at our Nashville show [with] [Stevie Nicks], [Ashley McBryde] , [Jason Isbell], [The Struts], [Amanda Shires] and many many more,” he shared. “Here come OUR roaring 20’s!!!!”

Kidman posted the same photo on her page along with another snap of the couple on the same balcony, though the Oscar winner was looking at the camera this time as her husband pressed his forehead to hers.

“Sydney love,” she wrote.

On Christmas Eve, the duo posted a selfie in which they were happily seated at an outdoor restaurant. Urban, who snapped the photo, was in a gray t-shirt and black baseball cap as he leaned on the table across from his wife, who was wearing a flowing white top, sunglasses and a straw hat.

“From our family to you and yours- Blessings to you all this holiday season!!!!!!!!!!” Urban captioned the post. Kidman shared the same photo with the same message, though she opted for a period at the end instead of exclamation points.

Just after Christmas, the couple’s younger daughter, Faith Margaret, celebrated her 9th birthday, and her mom marked the occasion with a throwback photo of herself with Faith as a baby and a snap of Faith’s birthday cake, which was covered in chocolate frosting and pink candles.

“Our baby girl is now 9!” the Oscar winner gushed in her caption. “We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx.”

Along with Faith, Urban and Kidman share daughter Sunday Rose, 11.

