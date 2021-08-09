Katy Perry Teases 'Daddy' Orlando Bloom for His Vacation Photos Faux Pas

✖

Orlando Bloom still has a thing or two to learn about social media etiquette. As the Carnival Row actor and fiancée Katy Perry vacation in Italy, Bloom found himself getting called out by his soon-to-be wife after he made a major faux pas while documenting their sunny family getaway on Instagram.

The hilarious interaction occurred on Saturday when Bloom took to Instagram to share 10 new snaps from their trip, including an image of Perry looking stunning as ever as she posed at the bottom of a stone staircase alongside Lydia Kives and stylist Jamie Mizrahi. Another image in the gallery showed the American Idol judge and Bloom admiring their full plate of truffles. Bloom shared the post alongside an emoji-filled caption that read, "When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie That's amore When the world seems to shine like you've had too much wine That's amore." But while Bloom may have his emoji game down pat, there is one thing he may need to brush up on: tagging people. Among the first to jump into the comments section was Perry, who wrote, "you forgot to tag my daddy." Bloom has since corrected his mistake.

The couple's Italian getaway marks the second time in the last two months Bloom and Perry have traveled to the country. In June, they visited Venice, both documenting their travels on social media. The actor's quick lesson in social media etiquette, meanwhile, came a week after he and his wife stepped out on the carpet at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri. Both Bloom and Perry are strong supporters of UNICEF, and they even shared news of the birth of their first child, daughter Daisy Dove, via the organization. The official social media accounts for UNICEF shared on Aug. 27 that the couple was "floating with love and wonder" after their daughter's "safe and healthy arrival.

Along with Daisy, Bloom is also dad to 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, whom he divorced in 2013. However, he could potentially be welcoming more to his brood. In a June interview with L'Officiel USA, Perry hinted that she and Bloom may one day be open to having more children. The singer said that Bloom would one day be "the father of my future children."

Bloom and Perry were romantically linked in 2016 and reconnected in 2018 following a brief split. They became engaged in February 2019. Although the couple had plans to marry in December of that year, they pushed back their wedding date twice, first due to venue issues and then because of the coronavirus pandemic.