Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Skip New Year’s Eve Bashes, Decide to Stay in and Get Cozy Instead

Instead of celebrating New Year’s Eve by staying up until midnight, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom decided to spend the holiday their own, perfect way. As the Daily Mail noted, Perry and Bloom spent their New Year’s Eve by turning in early and having a bedtime snuggle with their adorable little pups.

On Instagram, Perry gave fans a glimpse at her low-key holiday celebration with her fiancé. The singer and the actor, decked out in flashy 2020 glasses, each held one of their dogs as they wished fans a Happy New Year.

“Happy New Year from us and the babies!” the “Never Really Over” singer said into the camera. When one of the couple’s dogs started to growl, Perry chided the little pup and said that there’s “no growling in the new year,” with Bloom adding that there’s only room for “just kisses.”

“when you’re in bed before midnight is when you know you’re starting the new year right,” Perry captioned the post. The singer does have an exciting year ahead of her, as the Daily Mail noted that Perry and Bloom may get married this year.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, the couple revealed that they were engaged after about three years of on-again, off-again dating. Perry and Bloom both announced the news on Instagram by giving fans a look at her brand-new bling.

While it was originally reported that they would wed in 2019, Us Weekly detailed that they had to postpone their wedding plans because of their choice of venue.

“They changed the timing due to the location they want,” a source told the publication. “They’re beyond in love.”

“They’re going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party,” they added and continued to say that the couple has plans to have children incredibly soon (Bloom is already a father to a son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr). “Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married,” they said.

Perry previously hinted that she’s eager to take those next steps with Bloom. However, she made sure to note that she wants their relationship to be as strong as possible first.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house,” she said in early 2019 on the KIIS Kyle and Jackie O Show (per Cosmopolitan). “It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it’s not the same in your 30s.”