Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Get Intimate During Coachella

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were feeling the love during the first day of Coachella.

The recently-engaged couple packed on the public display of affection Friday at the music and arts festival in Indio, California, and were later photographed sharing a passionate kiss while they walked around the festival grounds.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at the photos, released by Entertainment Tonight, here.

Bloom rocked a bright yellow hoodie and matching shorts for his Day One look, while Perry showed off her flame-patterned pants, making her easily recognized during the event. She paired the pants with a leather jacket, black top and black baseball cap.

The outlet writes the couple were seen running toward Coachella’s main stage to catch Childish Gambino’s headlining set.

The “365” singer and Bloom delighted fans when they announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the American Idol judge opened up about the special day.

“It was Valentine’s Day…I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but instead we pulled up to a helicopter,” Perry shared, adding that in the chopper, Bloom gave her a note about his love for her to read as he pulled out the ring box.

“He’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket, and it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne,” Perry continued, calling the moment “really sweet.”

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is not in a rush to tie the knot.

“Both have been married before and know what they want to do different this time,” the insider said of Perry’s ex, Russell Brand, and Bloom’s former wife, Miranda Kerr.

“Katy and Orlando love to have fun together, in life and with their friends, and that’s what they are planning for their big day,” the source added. “The couple is serious about their future, but they aren’t stressing about hammering everything out now. Katy and Orlando are both very busy, and when things slow down they will get married, but right now there is no set date.”

Country star Luke Bryan, who sits on the American Idol panel with Perry, also shared his thoughts on the happy couple.

“I’ve gotten to meet Orlando a couple of times and they’re having fun,” Bryan revealed at the ACM Awards. “They’re just enjoying being engaged.”

“Obviously her and Orlando have been dating a while. I am so excited for them,” he continued. “It’s funny, I come back to the country world and everybody is like, ‘How’s Katy Perry?’ I’m like, ‘She’s the coolest chick on the planet. She’s a dude in a girl’s body. She’s a great person with a great heart.’”