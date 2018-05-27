Katy Perry Jets to London to Support Orlando Bloom’s New Play

Katy Perry flew to London to attend Orlando Bloom‘s play in the West End, adding even more evidence that the two are back together.

Perry, 33, confirmed that she is “not single” on Monday night during the finale of American Idol. She has been seen with her ex-boyfriend Bloom several times over the past few months, making him the logical candidate.

Perry and Bloom have yet to address the rumors that they’re back together, but Perry is clearly not tryin to dispell the rumors. She posted a picture of the playbill inside the theater on her Instagram Story, and even tagged Bloom in it. She adorned his picture with floating heart emojis, making it all but certain that things have sparked back up between them.

The play is a revival of Killer Joe by playwright Tracy Letts. It opened earlier this month, featuring Bloom in the starring role. He plays a detective who works part-time as a hitman, and at one point in the show he stands naked on the stage.

This isn’t Bloom’s first foray into the world of high-class theater. He acted on Broadway in 2013 in a production of Romeo and Juliet, and in 2007 he performed at the Duke of York’s in In Celebration. The last time Killer Joe was produced in the West End, Matthew McConaughey starred as Joe.

Meanwhile, Perry went well out of her way to see the show. The singer needed to be back in Amsterdam to perform at the Ziggo Dome as part of her Witness tour. Back in April, she spoke about her ambiguous relationship status with Entertainment Tonight.

“I have been spoken for, and speak for myself,” she said. “And I’m very happy!”

Perry and Bloom broke up in February of 2017 after just over a year together. It wasn’t long before whispers emerged that they were giving it a “second chance.”

“The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance.”

The two may never address their relationship status in public, as Perry has demonstrated that she likes to keep her personal life to herself. Earlier this month, she was infuriated when she sent a private note to Taylor Swift, only to have the singer post it on her Instagram Story.