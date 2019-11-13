Katy Perry and Fiance Orlando Bloom Pose for Rare Photo Amid Birthday Celebration in Egypt

Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom revealed a rare photo together via Instagram in celebration of Perry’s 35th birthday! The two traveled to Egypt to honor the festive time and to give fans a quick peek inside their trip she shared a few photos with her followers. In the first photo, before clicking the right button to proceed to the rest, she shares an image of the “California Girls” singer standing while facing three pyramids with a heartfelt caption as her back is turned towards the camera. The following photos show another solo shot of the American Idol judge, the couple cuddled up close together and a shot of Perry standing on what appears to be a pyramid.

Several fans took to the comment section to not only wish the 35-year-old a happy birthday, but to share their love and appreciation for her.

“The lightest feather in the bunch and a Heart of Gold. Love you KP. Thanks for the Vibrations,” one person wrote.

Someone else said, “Your heart is lighter than a feather. You are kind, and loving, Katheryn. The world will never be the same without you.”

While her birthday celebration seemed more than special, Perry and Bloom have more to look forward to as the holiday season approaches. Perry took to Instagram again to remind her fans of her Christmas song “Cozy Little Christmas.”

Not only that, but Perry and her fiancé are set to say “I do” in Decemeber before heading into the new year according to sources. This will be the second marriage for both Bloom and Perry.