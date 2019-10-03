Katharine McPhee Shades Kim Kardashian in Bikini Mirror Selfie

While on vacation in the Maldives with her new husband, David Foster, Katharine McPhee took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a bikini. But it wasn’t the image itself that had some people worked up, it was the caption and comments.

McPhee posted the image with the caption, “David posted this while playing games on my phone. Not sure why or how he chose it but I’m not complaining.”

One brave internet commenter decided to take her to task for this, commenting, “Why would a 60 year old man being playing games on your phone. Just own it. You look good and you posted a pic.” First of all, Foster is actually 69 years-old. Second, the caption was a joke about Kim Kardashian.

“No. no. Look up an old Kim K tweet! You’ll get it,” McPhee responded. Back in 2015, Kardashian famously posted an Instagram pic of herself in a bikini with the caption, “North posted this on IG while playing games on my phone. Not sure why or how she chose it but I’m not complaining RP.” At the time, North was all of two years-old, so fans found it pretty unbelievable that she would manage to post a perfect selfie photo of her mom to social media.

North posted this on IG while playing games on my phone. Not sure why or how she chose it but I’m not complaining RP pic.twitter.com/CKJpusHUFl — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 6, 2015

Some fans appreciated the joke. “That quote is actually really funny hahahahahahhaa (if you get the reference),” one wrote. And it seems McPhee did mean it has a joke, not as an intentional jab at Kardashian.

In her Instagram story, McPhee shared a video of TMZ talking about her post. The hosts on the show say they think it’s meant as an homage to Kardashian. She wrote, “TMZ is right [laughing out loud].”

McPhee and Foster first met in 2005 when she was a contestant on American Idol. After her time on that show, she married Nick Cokas in 2008 and they two were divorced in 2016. Foster divorced from his fourth wife in 2017. Shortly thereafter, the two reuinted and started dating. They were engaged in June 2018 and married one year later in June of this year.