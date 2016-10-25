Kate Beckinsale’s husband has filed for divorce 11 months after their separation: https://t.co/BzTMrSmgAv pic.twitter.com/k9ojtrRIAF — E! News (@enews) October 25, 2016

Leading lady Kate Beckinsale is once again looking for a leading man in her life.

Her husband, Len Wiseman, has filed for divorce, E! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple separated 11 months ago, but the Live Free or Die Hard director has made the split official. The divorce filing cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

The Pearl Harbor actress met Wiseman when they both worked on Underworld in 2003. They do not share any children, but Beckinsale has a daughter from her previous relationship with Masters of Sex star Michael Sheen.