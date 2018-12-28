Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian $14 Million Miami Condo for Christmas

Kanye West spent a cool $14 million on wife Kim Kardashian‘s Christmas gift this year in the form of a beachfront condominium in Miami.

Sources close to the famous couple told The Blast this week that the rapper bought a unit in the Faena House beachfront tower. The couple reportedly “absolutely loves” Miami and plans on spending more time there — especially with the help of the new condo.

Page Six reported that the couple bought a fifth floor unit of the 18-story luxury building which is also home to big names like Goldman Sachs chairman Lloyd Blankfein, hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin and Faena co-developer Len Blavatnik.

West and Kardashian’s 4,700-square foot unit has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and a wraparound terrace and was reportedly originally listed for $15.5 million. The building offers luxury amenities like a private gym, spa, pool, 24-hours doorman, security surveillance, valet, concierge and underground parking.

“Kim and Kanye have been spotted viewing the property in the last month, and they are now in contract to buy it for $14 million. The sale is expected to close in January,” a source told Page Six.

Longtime Kardashian followers will remember that Miami was the original location for the Kardashians’ Dash store. West reportedly regularly attends December’s annual Art Basel Miami Beach.

The condo was likely the cherry on top of the couple’s Christmas celebrations this week. On Wednesday, Kardashian shared a glimpse into their Christmas attire when she shared family photos from their annual Christmas Eve party on social media.

“Merry Christmas,” Kardashian captioned the photos, which show herself and West looking cheerful with their three kids — daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 11 months.

Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/SQRHMpVrzq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

In another tweet, she revealed another family photo taken outside her and West’s Calabasas home amid a shower of Christmas lights. “Christmas 2018,” she wrote alongside the photo. She holds baby Chicago in her arms while Saint holds onto Chicago’s foot and West squats next to North, who’s standing in between her parents and wearing red lipstick.

❄️ Christmas 2018 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/4l1LjzKaYv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

The lipstick caused quite a stir among social media trolls who believed North was too young to be sporting lipstick.

“Why does that beautiful girl wear red lipstick? She is enough with her youth,” one person commented.

“Why is your baby girl wearing lipstick? Inappropriate,” another hater wrote.

Kardashian responded to the backlash by informing the trolls that North wore the lipstick, which was a shade from her KKW Beauty line, because North was excited to do so.

“She picked it though! It’s a special occasion!” Kardashian tweeted.