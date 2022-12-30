Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Baby Bump on Vacation With Tom Pelphrey

A glowingly pregnant Kaley Cuoco recently went on a vacation with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, and the Flight Attendant star showed off her baby bump during the trip. PEOPLE reports that Cuoco documented the trip on her Instagram Stories thread, revealing all the fun things the couple has been up to on their exotic getaway. In one photo, the actress took a selfie while relaxing in a chair, showing her pregnant belly peeking out from behind a button-up shirt.

Cuoco and Pelphrey first announced the news that they were expecting back in October. On her Instagram page, the former Big Bang Theory star shared a photo of the two holding a slice of cake with pink icing. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," she wrote in the post caption. "Beyond blessed and over the moon." Many of Cuoco's fans, friends, and followers commented on the post, with Alyssa Milano writing, "You are going to be the best mama ever. Text me if you need anything. Love you so much."

Ahead of the exciting news, Cuoco revisited her time on The Big Bang Theory in an interview for The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, an in-depth oral history of the beloved sitcom. In the book, she and former co-star/boyfriend Johnny Galecki opened up about their relationship, including the moment that the two stars began to fall for one another. "It was not an enjoyable experience for me," Cuoco quipped, speaking about "The Nerdvana Annihilation." In the 2008 Big Bang Theory episode, Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter saves Cuoco's Penny in an elevator shaft during a dream sequence.

The pair wind up embracing face-to-face, which lasted for quite a while during filming. "We had to be in each other's arms -- and for quite some time, because it was a bit of a stunt that we were doing. It was a whole thing," Galecki said. Cuoco interjected, "I think we fell a little in love in that elevator shaft."

Galecki then added, "We felt something, yeah. I think that was a massive turning point [in our relationship]. At that point, both she and I knew that something mutual was felt, and that it was going to be more of a distraction from the work to try and continue to ignore it than to actually recognize it and surrender to it."

"I was like, Uh‑oh. I was crushing so hard on him," Cuoco confessed. "So much so that I was like, Get me out of here, because he had to hold me up and we had to do this really close thing. Even my cheeks were really red. I was super nervous and kept thinking, 'Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.' I was just a nervous wreck being that close to him in the moment." The former partners remain close friends to this day.