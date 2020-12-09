Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Zoom With Kentucky Children’s Hospital Patients in Heartwarming Video

✖

Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are speaking a little holiday cheer this season. The two recently spoke to a young kid named Gabe who's a patient at the Kentucky Children's Hospital and the heartwarming video had fans feeling all types of emotions. It's been a rough year to say the least for millions across the world, and when the actress asked the young boy what he wanted for Christmas, he said he didn't want much, just for everything to go back to the way things were in 2019. Both Cuoco and Galecki responded to Gabe's kind and thoughtful answer in agreement.

"@sanctionedjohnnygalecki and I had the incredible opportunity to Zoom with patients from @kentuckychildrenshospital earlier this week," she started the caption to her Instagram video. "We answered their @bigbangtheory questions, heard their sensational stories and talked about what they want for Christmas. While we were hoping to bring smiles to their faces, they actually brought even bigger smiles to ours. It was truly humbling to hear their positive perspectives on life, all while facing tough illnesses."

She ended with, "Gabe was one of the kids I was able to visit in person over a year ago .. amazing to see him again and praying Gabe's Christmas wish comes true for all of us. Love this hospital and all they do for children and their families during difficult times [two pink heart emojies]."

In the video, Cuoco asked Gabe about Christmas and what he wanted for the festive holiday. Instead of naming off toys or tangible items, Gabe simply said he wanted the world to go back to the way it was before the pandemic struck millions across the globe. Galecki chimed in and said, "I think we want the same thing buddy," while Cuoco said, "That's a great wish!"

In December 2019, the coronavirus started in China and quickly moved it's way to Europe by the beginning of 2020. By March, the deadly virus had reached the United States, as well as, other countries, causing the world to shut down one region at a time. In order to flatten the curve, businesses shut down and people started working from home, with the hopes of ridding the virus completely by June or July. However, now countries are starting a new wave of shutdowns as the virus continues to spread and numbers continue to go up for the holiday season.