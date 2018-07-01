‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Set to Marry This Weekend

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her fiance, equestrian Karl Cook, are expected to tie the knot this weekend.

After they first started dating in 2016, multiple sources told Us Weekly Friday that the 32-year-old Cuoco and Cook will get married in Southern California, six months after they got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly this past spring, Cuoco opened up about what she had in mind when it came to her big day.

“Let’s put it this way: There will be no animals left behind,” she said. “Every animal we have will be part of it. It will be very special, very emotional, and all the things that are important to us.”

The couple, who met through their love of animals, share plenty of pets together, including a plethora of four-legged friends and most recently, two albino rabbits.

On Nov. 30, Cook shared a video of Cuoco in tears after putting the engagement ring on her finger.

“Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me,” Cook wrote. “This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well…..if she said yes!!!!!”

In December, Cuoco gave fans a look at the ring in an Instagram video that was supposed to celebrate #celEBrateMe, a charity collaboration between EBMRF, ALEX AND ANI, Mandy Moore and Elizabeth Olsen to raise awareness for a rare genetic connective tissue disorder called Epidermolysis Bullosa.

The two also shared an absolutely adorable moment in February, when they adopted pet rabbits. Cuoco woke Cook up in the middle of the night to demand they adopt rabbits, which they did the next day. Cook posted a video of Cuoco crying as she held one of the rabbits.

The wedding will also take place just a week after Cuoco’s pink-themed bachelorette party. Cuoco and her friends, including sister Briana Cuoco and Fashion Police star Brad Goreski, shared videos and photos from the party.

“The most magical night ever,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to my amazing friends and family for celebrating my future as Mrs. Cook! I have never felt more loved.”

In a March interview with PEOPLE, Cuoco said the couple did not want to wait much longer to get married.

“He is my perfect match,” she told the magazine. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”

Cuoco said the two are also very similar, so she no longer believes the old cliche that opposites attract.

“We connected very quickly, but I only found out over time how similar we both were, how similar that we are. I thought, ‘Oh, my God, this guy…’ I think that I used to think that opposites attract, but in my situation, us being so similar and liking the same things, it really works for us,” she told PEOPLE.

This will be Cuoco’s second walk down the aisle. She was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from December 2013 to September 2015.

Photo credit: CBS