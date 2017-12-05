Kaley Cuoco Gives Fans First Real Look at Her Engagement Ring

Kaley Cuoco shared a photo of her gorgeous engagement ring on Instagram Saturday, two days after she got engaged on her 32nd birthday.

The ring wasn’t meant to be the star of the Instagram post. Instead, it was supposed the [celEBrateMe] bracelet she’s seen wearing.

It’s a charity collaboration between EBMRF, ALEX AND ANI, Mandy Moore and Elizabeth Olsen to raise awareness of Epidermolysis Bullosa. The disease is a rare genetic connective tissue disorder that affects 1 in every 20,000 births in the U.S. There is no treatment or cure.

Cook added a link directly to ALEX AND ANI, where you can get a [celEBrateLIFE] bracelet for $38.

“Would be a lovely gift for the holidays! I wear mine all year round,” the Big Bang Theory actress wrote.

Cuoco got engaged to equestrian Karl Cook on Thursday. He posted an emotional video, showing Cuoco in tears with the engagement ring on. Cook posted that the ring was from jeweler Nadis Diamonds.

“After nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well…..if she said yes,” Cook wrote.

On Saturday, Cook posted a video of Cuoco pulling hair from his nose.

“Anyone wondering what engaged life is like with [Karl Cook]? Well it’s pure passion and deep emotional bonding,” Cook wrote. “It’s all I could have ever wanted. I never knew pulling nose hairs would be such a beautiful bonding experience.”

This is Cuoco’s second marriage. She was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from December 2013 to September 2015.